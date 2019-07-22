0 Thieves steal woman with disability's specialty truck, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local woman feels helpless after someone stole her specially equipped trcuk.

The woman has a rare medical condition. More than $15,000 in upgrades were made for the vehicle including charging outlets for her oxygen equipment and special platforms.

"It gave me independence, which was priceless," she said.

In 2013 doctors diagnosed Beth Nguyen with Syringomyelia.

“When I try to walk any distance my oxygen falls my blood pressure is all over the board I have numbness from my waist to my feet, slurred speech,” she explained.

Atlanta Police said on Friday morning, someone stole her red Ford Super Duty pickup truck outside Southside Medical Center.

“Even though it’s just a vehicle, it was a lot more than that because it gave me back my quality of life,” she said.

She said her husband works at the hospital and had parked it in the parking lot across the street with other employee vehicles.

Police said the truck was parked outside a surveillance camera view.

“Honestly, not being able to use my wheelchair, not being able to keep my oxygen equipment charged, is like condemning me back to bed and home," she said.

She said she hopes the person that took it hears her message.

“Even though the truck is taken, just leave it somewhere please, because we need it back,” she said.

The truck is a 2005 F-250 with a Georgia tag, PDH8919.

If you spot it, call Atlanta police at (404) 614-6544.

