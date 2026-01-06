Man killed in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened just before 12:45 p.m. along E. Wesley Chapel Way.

Investigators said when they got to the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

