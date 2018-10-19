0 Flu hits children the hardest in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the flu is hitting children the hardest in Georgia.

In just one week, doctors saw hundreds of cases.

New numbers from the Georgia Department of Health show children from birth to age 4 top the number of people showing flu-like symptoms, at 796.

Ages 5 to 17 are second at 598 during the first week of tracking.

A record number of children died last flu season across the country.

Most of those were not vaccinated.

Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta want to fight the myth that if you get the shot, it will make you sick.

“There's no way to get a flu infection from a flu shot,” they said.

“We associate things together. Someone has a flu shot and then they feel sick the next day so then they attribute feelings of illness to a flu shot.”

Doctors are urging everyone to get their flu shot before the end of the month.

Time is running out for parents to get the best protection for their children.

If you think you or your child has the flu, the experts say you should get to an urgent care right away.

It is important to point out that flu cases are sporadic, and we are at the minimal level, but it's still a major concern.

