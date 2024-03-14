Teen caught breaking into cars runs, gets hit by a car and critically injured, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old who was running away after breaking into a car was then hit by a car while fleeing the scene, Gwinnett police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person hit by a car on West Park Place Boulevard in Stone Mountain on Monday night.

Police determined that the victim, Caden Moss, of Morrow, had been at Stone Mountain Skates when a security guard caught him and another teen breaking into a car. The security guard heard people running through the woods and then moments later, the sound of a collision.

The security guard, who wasn’t identified, ran towards the sound of the crash and found Moss injured on the ground. His wallet was found nearby.

Moss was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another teen, 19-year-old Kahmari Dials, of Morrow, was arrested.

The driver who hit Moss stayed at the scene.

Surveillance video showed Moss and Dials breaking into a car outside the skating rink and then trying to break into another car when the security guard interrupted them.

Dials was charged with entering auto and criminal attempt to commit entering auto. Moss is facing the same charges once he is released from the hospital.

