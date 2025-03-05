Taxi driver fights back, helps capture armed robbery suspect in Gwinnett County

A taxi driver who became the victim of an armed robbery in Gwinnett County took matters into his own hands, following and confronting the suspect before police arrived.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was dropping off a passenger at the 1700 Exchange Apartments on Treehouse Parkway when the passenger, identified by police as Gerson Alvarez, 18, allegedly pulled out a Glock 19 pistol with a laser attachment.

“He put the gun to my head,” the driver told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson in Spanish.

According to police reports, Alvarez demanded the driver’s money before running toward the Elliott Apartments complex on Graves Road on Feb. 19.

Rather than letting him escape, the driver followed Alvarez and confronted him at the apartment complex.

“I started fighting with him, and we fell to the ground,” the victim said.

During the struggle, the driver called a friend who came to help. Together, they restrained Alvarez until Gwinnett County Police arrived at the scene.

When officers responded, they found Alvarez face down on the ground, covered in dirt and bleeding from his nose. Police recovered approximately $553 from Alvarez, which was returned to the victim.

Officers also said they recovered the gun and laser attachment from Alvarez’s backpack, along with extra magazines and ammunition.

Alvarez was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment of injuries, including a broken nose. He was later booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

He now faces multiple charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The driver added that the arrest means “one less person” threatening others in the community.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group