SWAT situation unfolding near Norcross, police say

Gwinnett County police said they are at the scene of a SWAT situation near Norcross.
Investigators said the incident is taking place along Williamsburg Lane.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}