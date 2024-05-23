Suspects stole pickup truck used for Amazon deliveries. Gwinnett man says he has the only key fob

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man who relies on his truck to deliver packages for Amazon says it’s gone! He said thieves broke in and stole it.

“I hit my remote start to start it and it was just gone,” Clifford Cerisier told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The truck is everything to Cerisier. It’s how he used to get around and what he used to make a living.

“Everything, just my life,” Cerisier said. “That vehicle helps us with the process of delivering packages.”

He delivers Amazon packages as a fleet manager for a logistics company. But now his beloved red Ford F-450 truck is in the hands of thieves.

“It took me about three years to save up the funds to get it and it’s a major setback,” Cerisier explained.

He says he woke up at home two weeks ago at the Maddox apartments on Satellite Boulevard and quickly realized his truck was gone.

He told Gwinnett County police he had no idea how the suspects got in and started it because he has the only key fob.

“I have the key right here, (and) I still don’t know how they got in,” Cerisier said.

Police say a Flock camera picked up the truck at around 4 a.m. on May 8 near Beaver Ruin Road. But, the search for the truck has led to few clues.

“It’s an uphill battle pretty much,” Cerisier said.

Some days Cerisier says he can use a rental truck at work, but he says he was saving for the future and now everything’s turned upside down.

That’s how I planned on surviving and moving on and starting the next chapter of my life,” Cerisier said.

The truck has chrome wheels and a custom UGA license plate.

Anyone who has spotted it is urged to call Gwinnett County police and may be eligible for a cash reward from the victim.

