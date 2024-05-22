Suspects forge nearly $30K check, dump stolen car in DeKalb County

BUFORD, Ga. — A man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a forgery and mother vehicle theft in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett police, two suspects met a victim to buy a vehicle on Jan. 12.

Authorities said while Javon Maurice Fayson, 25, of Snellville test drove the vehicle, the other suspect stayed and talked with the victim.

Gwinnett officials said that the unidentified suspect gave the victim a fraudulent check for $26,900 to buy the vehicle.

Officers later found the vehicle in DeKalb County two days later.

Fayson has since been arrested and was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He’s charged with felony theft by taking and forgery.

Gwinnett detectives are still working to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submitting a tip online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

