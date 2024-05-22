Family says woman found dead in Newnan was mother of 3-month-old baby

NEWNAN, Ga. — Family members say a woman found dead in a murder-suicide in Newnan was the mother of a 3-month-old baby.

Jordyn Griffey, 20, was found dead in a car in the area of Hayward Bishop Court on May 16, according to family members. Investigators believe a man who was also in the car fired the gun before turning it on himself.

Family members said in a GoFundMe set up to help Griffey’s family that she was the mother of 3-month-old Layne.

“Jordyn left behind a 3-month-old who was her entire world. She was an incredible mother, and her son will never get to physically feel his mother’s love due to the cowardly acts of someone that was supposed to love her,” family members said on GoFundMe.

The baby is now being cared for by Griffey’s mother.

Griffey is set to be buried in Newnan on May 25.

