Suspect defrauds elderly woman, rings up nearly $800 tab in Gwinnett County Walmart

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Florida woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing from a 77-year-old shopper at a Gwinnett County Walmart by first asking for help buying baby supplies, police said.

Police say Alina Ciurar, 33, of Florida, approached the elderly victim at the Snellville Walmart on Scenic Highway on February 8, asking for help buying baby items. Store surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.

“She’s pretty smooth the way she does it, so she’s obviously got some experience,” said Snellville Police Detective Jeff Manley.

According to police, what began as a good deed quickly escalated when Ciurar rang up nearly $800 worth of merchandise. When the victim raised questions about the total, police say Ciurar blocked her view of the register by giving her a hug.

“The suspect basically told her, ‘Hey, do not worry about it. I have deleted a bunch of these items, so it is only $40,’” Manley said.

The arrest warrant states Ciurar “physically grabbed the elderly victim’s arm and guided her credit card into the self-checkout register.” Two days later, police say Ciurar returned to a different Walmart store and received approximately $500 cash for returning most of the items.

The victim came forward to Snellville Police after receiving her bank statement and saw a $760.62 Walmart charge.

Ciurar faces charges of fraud and felony elder exploitation after her arrest last Friday. Police say a Walmart loss prevention officer spotted her approaching another senior and alerted Snellville Police.

Investigators believe she has allegedly committed similar crimes in other states. She was already wanted in Colorado and Florida, according to jail records.

“I’m glad that we got her. She is in jail,” Manley said.

Police advise shoppers, especially seniors, to be cautious when approached by strangers.

“I would be very careful if a stranger approaches you like that,” said Manley. “Try to have as much control over how much you give that person.”

Ciurar’s attorney is seeking bond, stating she is a mother of three including an 8-month-old baby.

