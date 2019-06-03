Students bullied teen accused of threatening to shoot up school, family says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old remains in jail after police charged him with threatening to shoot up his school in Gwinnett County.
Police say Nathan Bacher made a mental hit list and threatened to shoot people on the last day of school at Providence Christian Academy.
But Bacher's family says the teen only acted out because he was bullied by other students.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas attended court where more than 130 people showed up for Bacher's bond hearing to support efforts to get him out.
