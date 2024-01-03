Someone thought they were getting an Apple Watch for Christmas. A porch pirate got it instead

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Have you seen him? Police said a man is accused of being a porch pirate and stealing someone’s Christmas gift.
The incident happened on Dec. 21 at a home on Emerald Pine Court in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett police said a man wearing a black hoodie with the words “The World is Yours” in gold letters stole an Apple watch.
According to officials, the porch pirate was also carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
