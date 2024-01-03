Weather

Wintry mix possible for parts of north Georgia tonight

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FILE PHOTO: The Florida panhandle saw snow flurries Monday morning.

ATLANTA — Scattered showers are moving through north Georgia Wednesday evening, and some places could see a wintry mix.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said no accumulation is expected, but parts of the mountains could see a mix of rain, snow or sleet Wednesday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Wintry mix possible in higher elevations Wednesday night
  • Rain chances off and on through next week
  • Lows tonight will hover around freezing

Lows just below freezing again tonight for most areas



