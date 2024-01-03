Wintry mix possible for parts of north Georgia tonight

ATLANTA — Scattered showers are moving through north Georgia Wednesday evening, and some places could see a wintry mix.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said no accumulation is expected, but parts of the mountains could see a mix of rain, snow or sleet Wednesday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wintry mix possible in higher elevations Wednesday night

Rain chances off and on through next week

Lows tonight will hover around freezing

