Smoke alarms alert homeowner to Gwinnett house fire

NORCROSS, Ga. — A homeowner safely escaped a house fire in Norcross after being alerted by smoke alarms, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

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Firefighters responded to a home on Windfaire Drive Saturday morning, where crews arrived to find heavy fire in the garage that had already spread into the attic.

Officials said firefighters quickly went to work deploying multiple hand lines while also cooling a nearby property where siding was beginning to melt from the heat.

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The fire was quickly brought under control, preventing further damage to neighboring property.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was alerted by smoke alarms, exited the house, and called 911.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

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