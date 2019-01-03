Sinkhole swallowing gas station could grow as rain continues

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County gas station is falling into a sinkhole.
Channel 2 Action News obtained video of the building collapsing into the hole along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
The station started collapsing back in May, and the county condemned it.
Now, recent rain has made the hole worse.
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon visited the gas station Thursday. He said more of it could fall at any time, especially with more rain expected Thursday night.
A lot of what’s left of the gas station is now just barely hanging on.
Wilfon is working to learn more about who owns the building and what they might do to clean up the mess for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
