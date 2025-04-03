Shots fired leads to road rage arrest at Gwinnett County gas station, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man accused of opening fire on another car in a road rage shooting tried to hide before his arrest.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson got a copy of the video that shows Snellville police surrounding Joseph Phillips at a RaceTrac on Pleasant Hill Road on Sunday night.

Police said that Phillips shot at the ground and then at another driver earlier in the night after he was upset that he was cut off. Thankfully, no one was hit.

“I don’t know what’s going on with people these days. It’s crazy, in metro Atlanta, we have an incident every other day somewhere where people fire shots or pointing guns at people,” Det. Jeff Manley said.

