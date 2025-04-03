Accused Apalachee High School shooter wants trial moved out of Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The teen accused of gunning down two students and two teachers inside Apalachee High School in September is asking to have his trial moved out of Barrow County.

The move comes a little over a week after his father, Colin Gray, requested the same thing.

Attorneys are claiming Colt Gray will not “be able to receive a fair trial in Barrow County due to the extensive pre-trial publicity and the overall state of feelings of Barrow County residents towards him.”

“Gray’s case has received a tremendous amount of news coverage over print, the internet, radio, and television,” the document went on to say.

Colt Gray is accused of killing four people and injuring nine others inside Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024.

He faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Colin Gray is accused of giving his son the gun he used in the mass shooting and has been charged with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter.

Colin Gray was granted a $500,000 bail in February.

