Serial rape suspect arrested decades after crimes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Lawrenceville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested 66-year-old Glenn Daniel Plybon on March 18 in connection with a series of violent rapes from 1986.

Authorities said they identified the suspect using investigative genealogy and modern DNA technology nearly four decades after the assaults occurred.

The crimes took place during the summer of 1986 in the City of Lawrenceville and unincorporated Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville Police said.

Investigators reopened the cold cases in 2025 to resubmit evidence for modern forensic analysis, which ultimately led to Plybon’s identification and arrest.

During the summer of 1986, the suspect targeted women within their apartment residences, police said. Investigators at the time noted several similarities between the cases, including the physical description of the suspect and the specific method used to enter the homes.

Despite extensive investigative efforts in the 1980s, which included witness interviews and identification procedures, the cases remained unsolved for nearly 40 years.

Law enforcement resubmitted original evidence for modern forensic analysis, using investigative genealogy to link Plybon to the crimes, police said.

Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin credited the arrest to the persistence of the investigative team. Mullin noted that the collaboration between local and state agencies was essential to resolving the long-standing cases and holding the offender accountable.

“Our detectives’ persistence and dedication show that we never give up fighting for victims of crime,” Mullin said. “This arrest demonstrates how advancements in DNA technology can bring long-awaited justice. I am grateful to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case. Even after nearly 40 years, modern technology and strong partnerships between law enforcement agencies helped us solve this decades-old case.”

Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said the GBI Cold Case Unit remains committed to supporting local departments in the pursuit of resolution for unsolved violent crimes.

“The GBI Cold Case Unit is committed to partnering with law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate unsolved crimes,” Hosey said. “Regardless of how much time has passed, a single new lead or advancement in technology can bring resolution to any case, including decades-old sexual assaults. Every victim deserves justice and we will not relent in our pursuit of it.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department.

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