Suspected serial burglar arrested, charged with breaking into 9 Gwinnett apartments

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man accused of several burglaries at his own apartment complex is now in custody.

Police say that between early June and early July, nine burglaries were reported at the Brentwood Downs Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road.

In at least two of those burglaries, the victim was home when the burglar forced himself inside.

Investigators identified the suspect as another man living in the complex, 28-year-old Darrius Stokes.

On Thursday morning, police released body camera footage of SWAT officers making their way into Stokes’ apartment and arresting him.

While searching the apartment, officers found several stolen items.

Stokes is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on nine counts of burglary and two counts of theft by deception.

