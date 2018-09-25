0 Private investigator hopes to reunite father brutally attacked, with his family

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A private investigator is hoping to reunite a father with his family after someone brutally assaulted him.

Roberto Gomez, 49, is paralyzed and unable to speak. Police never found out who attacked him.

“It went cold, no information, and he would up at the hospital,” said K.C. Rowe, a private investigator who owns and operates Katella Investigations in Marietta. “He’s just a hard working guy and came across some bad characters and they beat him. They just left him.”

Rowe told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that officers found Roberto behind a Cherokee County gas station in December 2016. The business, near Hickory Flat Highway in Canton, is frequented by men who are day laborers looking to be picked up for work, said Rowe.

Rowe said officers found Roberto bleeding from his head, with no shoes on, covered with a jacket. He was unable to respond to police and was rushed to Kennestone Hospital with severe injuries, including facial fractures, said Rowe.

TRENDING STORIES:

“In my line of work, that’s probably going to indicate he got jumped,” said Rowe.

Rowe told Jose a facility in Cobb County has been caring for Roberto for the last eight months.

Kennestone Hospital has been gracious in funding Roberto’s care, but it’s scheduled to end in October, said Rowe. Roberto spent more than a year at the hospital before he was transferred to the care facility.

“We took him on because he’s a human being and he needs to find his home,” said Rowe.

Rowe is hoping to get Roberto home to his family. He said he will use GoFundMe donations to pay for Roberto’s airfare. The remaining balance will be given to Roberto’s family to help pay for medical expenses.

“Somehow, some way, we’re going to get him home,” said Rowe.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.