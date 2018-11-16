Prison escapee from Baltimore captured in Gwinnett County (BODYCAM VIDEO)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Lilburn Police Officer knew something wasn’t right when he pulled over to help a man whose car was broken down on the side of the road.
It turns out, his instincts were right.
It all started on Monday when the officer pulled over to help what he thought was just a stranded driver.
The officer said the man was “acting odd” the entire time, so he wasn’t surprised when the guy’s ID came back as fake and the car registration was invalid.
The officer said the man took off when he confronted him. The officer chased the man into the woods and a serious fight ensued.
Once the man was eventually taken into custody, police learned he had escaped from prison in the Baltimore area and had been on the run for almost six months.
We’re talking with police about the dangerous chain of events + getting the officer’s body camera video of the entire incident. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for the full report.
