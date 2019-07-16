GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The extremely popular Netflix series “Ozark” is filming in Peachtree Corners this week.
The filming began Monday morning and will continue through Wednesday. The show will be shooting at 25 Technology Parkway and on Governors Lake Parkway.
There is no plan to use pyrotechnics, so residents shouldn’t expect to see flames or hear unexpected explosions.
The show does plan to film a “tow shot,” which simulates driving, on Governors Lake, according to the city.
No roads will be entirely closed, but drivers may encounter lane closures over the three-day shooting period.
Gwinnett County police officers will be on hand during filming and will assist with any changes in traffic patterns, city spokeswoman Judy Putnam said.
“Ozark” has filmed in Gwinnett County since its first season, with locations in Lawrenceville, Norcross and Duluth previously used for the critically-acclaimed drama.
The show is currently filming its third season.
