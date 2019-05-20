Police searching for armed man linked to multiple car thefts, break-ins

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man connected to multiple car break-ins and thefts in the Dacula area.
Police said that between May 13 and May 15, there were several car break-ins and car thefts involving the same suspect, a man in a blue hoodie who got out of a dark SUV. Police said there could be other people involved.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in Dacula, where at least one of the attempted robberies was caught on camera.
A victim's Ring doorbell camera showed the thief trying to get into an SUV parked in the driveway before realizing it was locked and running back to his vehicle.
Moments later, police say the same man stole a black Mercedes from a nearby garage and shot the victm, who confronted him.
We're talking to police about the search for the suspect, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
