Police need help identifying woman found killed in 1981

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are hoping the public can help them identify a homicide victim four decades after the woman’s body was discovered.

The woman was found dead on McDaniel Road near Highway 120 on Aug. 11, 1981. Her death was ruled a homicide. No one has been arrested for the crime.

The victim is described as a Black female between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-10, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. She was wearing her hair in an afro.

The woman was found wearing a brown or purple short-sleeved dress, a 15-inch gold necklace, a gold ring with stones and a silver bracelet with “Monet” engraved on the back.

Gwinnett County detectives are hoping the information on this person’s identity can help them also find the person responsible for her death.

Those with information on this case can contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who wisht to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or via www.stopcrimeATL.com. Those who offer tips to CrimeStoppers could be eligible for a reward.

