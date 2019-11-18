Police: Man who shot, killed robbers on I-85 arrested, charged with murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police have made another arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 85.
Police arrested 20-year-old Enmanuel Anitgua Paulino in connection with the Nov. 12 shooting. Paulino is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Breaking : @GwinnettPd police charge Lilburn man with 2x murder . Emmanuel Antigua Paulino appears to be the "victim" police were looking for after two members of alleged robbery crew died when victim shot back . Crew 1st claimed road rage . 3 crew members charged too. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/p07b6qiE8Q— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) November 18, 2019
Paulino is accused of killing two teens who police say were part of a robbery crew. The teens have been identified as 16-year-old Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez and 20-year-old Erik Vargas.
Police said the shooting was not in self-defense.
The shooting happened Tuesday night along the interstate at Indian Trail Lilburn Road. The suspects initially told police the shooting was a case of road rage.
But investigators later discovered the group and Paulino arranged to meet up over a cellphone purchase, according to police.
"It was in relatively short order that the officers felt like the story they were being told wasn't true," said Gwinnett police Sgt. Jake Smith.
The three surviving suspects were identified as Harry Richardson, Anthoney Esquero and Kevin Gallardo. They were charged with felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery.
