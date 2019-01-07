  • Police investigating person shot outside Gwinnett hair salon

    By: Courtney Martinez

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at a Gwinnett hair salon.

    Police said they received a call of a person shot at Edge Total Hair off Pleasant Hill Road. 

    NewsChopper 2 flew over the salon and saw several police cars present and officers investigating. Channel 2's Tom Regan is heading to the scene. 

