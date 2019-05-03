Police investigate death in Gwinnett County neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation just outside the city of Lawrenceville.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas learned that the homicide unit has been sent to the scene on Patterson Circle in a neighborhood off Patterson Road.
We’re on the way to the scene to talk to detectives about the investigation for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Gwinnett County police tweeted about the investigation just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Active Investigation: The Homicide Unit is on their way to a death investigation on Patterson Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The PIO is en route to gather details. pic.twitter.com/2B1nYPSsWu— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 3, 2019
