Police accuse 19-year-old of driving drunk, killing his passenger in high-speed crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager is charged with homicide after police say he was drunk and speeding when his truck rolled, killing his 19-year-old passenger on Highway 316.

Amina Plummer, 19, died in the early morning hours of April 26, according to police. Investigators say she was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that clipped another car, rolled several times and landed in a ditch near the Riverside Parkway exit in Lawrenceville.

The driver, 19-year-old Andile Moyo, is charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and speeding.

At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Lawrenceville police officer Travis Cole testified that the truck was traveling 90 mph on a 55 mph highway. Investigators pulled the speed from the truck’s black box.

“It looked as he was over toward the left lane, almost either in both lanes,” Cole said, describing the tire marks that showed the truck drifting before the crash.

Cole testified that GBI testing put Moyo’s blood alcohol over Georgia’s legal limit for drivers under 21. Moyo refused sobriety tests at the scene, Cole said.

Plummer was wearing her seatbelt. Cole told the court it was still locked in place after the crash.

“She was thrown from the vehicle from within her seatbelt, which lead me to believe that it was a very violent roll,” Cole said.

Moyo’s attorney, Jabari Jones, asked the judge to look at who his client was before that morning.

“Obviously, this was an awful accident, but there’s no intent here to do anything,” Jones said.

Jones told the court his client is 19, has never been arrested and is enrolled at Middle Georgia State University.

The judge set bond at $15,000. He was released from jail Thursday afternoon.

Plummer graduated from Mountain View High School in 2025 and was studying nursing at Kennesaw State University, according to her obituary. Her family says she wanted to spend her life caring for other people.

At the scene, Cole testified, Moyo kept asking about his passenger.

“He kept asking concern about Amina and that she was going to be OK,” Cole said.

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