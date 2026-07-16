Drug bust near elementary school leads to drug trafficking charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a call about a suspicious vehicle led Austell police to a drug bust just 600 feet from an elementary school, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine, illegal pills, drug paraphernalia and more.

Police said officers responded after receiving a report about a suspicious car, in May. One of the suspects had left the vehicle running in a parking lot, where officers said they detected the odor of marijuana.

The investigation led officers to one of the suspects’ apartment.

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Investigators said they recovered 69 grams of methamphetamine, illegal pills, syringes, meth pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

“It was very alarming for the officers, 69 grams of meth along with illegal pills and other narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia inside the apartment,” Austell Police Department spokesperson Lt. Deneya Littles said.

The discovery has alarmed neighbors, especially because of the apartment’s proximity to children.

“How many moms are we going to take away? How many fathers are we going to take away?” neighbor Michelle Barker said.

Barker said the case hits home to the nationwide drug problem. Her daughter, a mother of four, died from a fentanyl overdose shortly after completing rehabilitation.

“Less than a month after rehab, she was dead. Fentanyl overdose,” Barker said.

Jonathan Graham, who lives in the apartment complex with his family, said drug activity has become a concern in the area.

“Selling drugs with kids around is crazy. Children stay over here,” Graham said.

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He says people have overdosed near the church across the street

“It’s not easy coming outside and watching somebody slumped over by a church. That’s why me and my wife are moving,” Graham said.

Police identified four suspects in connection with the investigation. Two suspects have been arrested, while investigators continue searching for the other two.

“It’s very concerning. The Austell Police Department does not tolerate that kind of behavior or activity in our city,” Lt. Littles said.

All four suspects are facing multiple charges.

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