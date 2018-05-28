Large coyote spotted in Gwinnett neighborhood in broad daylight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in Gwinnett County are concerned after a neighbor posted photo of what they believe is a large coyote on social media. The photo, posted over the weekend, shows the large animal roaming a Dacula subdivision in broad daylight.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen spoke with neighbors who say they've seen what they believe are large coyote tracks and heard howling. They're worried about their pets and children who live in the neighborhood.
"He was huge. And I let my dog out -- we live on two acres, so it's scary to let her out and these things are wandering around," Kathy Ramatowski told Petersen.
What wildlife biologists say about the sightings and why residents aren't taking any chances, coming up on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
