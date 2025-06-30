Peachtree Corners launches AI assistant for 24/7 residential needs

PEACHTREE CORNERS — The City of Peachtree Corners announced the launch of an artificial intelligence to assist its residents with getting answers, handling service requests and finding the departments they need for help online.

Called “CurioCity,” the new AI assistant is powered by company Citibot.

According to Peachtree Corners officials, the 24/7 assistant works in real-time to serve the city’s growing community.

“Our goal is to remove barriers and make city government more accessible, responsive, and transparent,” City Manager Brian Johnson said in a statement. “CurioCity brings information and assistance to the fingertips of our residents, enhancing how we communicate and serve our community.”

To use the new assistant, residents just have to go online to the city government site.

Once they do, there’s a chat icon on the bottom right corner of the screen that will be there to help find what’s needed, from “information on local services, reporting an issue, or reaching a specific department.”

“Municipal websites are full of valuable information, but it can be overwhelming for residents to navigate,” Bratton Riley, CEO of Citibot, said. “With CurioCity, Peachtree Corners is creating a faster, more accessible, and more personalized experience for every resident.”

