Peachtree Corners to discuss forming its own police department

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — One of the fastest-growing cities in Gwinnett County looks to form its own police department.

People who live and work in Peachtree Corners are invited to talk about the possibility of creating one.

City leaders plan to discuss results from a study looking at everything from crime levels to the cost of forming a department.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Peachtree Parkway.

