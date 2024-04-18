Owner of landscaping business steps up to clear out massively overgrown Gwinnett County yard

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County yard so overgrown that the owner was nearly arrested, has now been cleared out thanks to a Channel 2 Action News viewer.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported on the home last week after neighbors said they were fed up with the blight in their neighborhood.

Now a man from Braselton has shown up and cleared out the whole yard on his own with the hope he can keep the homeowner here out of jail.

“It was a jungle when I first got here,” said Matt Robbins, owner of Better Cuts of Brasselton.

Last week the neglected Gwinnett County yard was an eyesore for neighbors. Now, you can actually see grass for the first time in years.

“This took me a solid day of getting it down to where it is now,” Robbins told Johnson.

Robbins said he has never met the 59-year-old homeowner facing years and years of neglect at her home. But it doesn’t matter.

“I don’t know her circumstance, just do the good deed, come help her out,” Robbins said.

Robbins drove an hour to the home along Rockborough Trail in unincorporated Norcross and got to work on his own after he saw Johnson’s report last week.

“I started with a weed eater and started pulling some of this big debris out,” Robbins said.

His goal is to help neighbors get rid of an eyesore and also help a stranger possibly avoid arrest.

“No one should have to go to jail over something like this,” Robbins said.

He said the woman had come to the door but had never opened it.

Code enforcement said she’s ignored numerous citations and court appearances for at least five years.

“As long as I can get this cleaned up for her and get some of that burden off of her, and try to help her morally,” Robbins said.

Even if she never says thanks, there are plenty in the community who will.

“I’ve had several people stop by and thank me,” Robbins said.

Johnson contacted code enforcement after the cleanup.

A spokesperson said because the homeowner repeatedly failed to appear in court, the bench warrant is still active.

