Norcross mayor calls accusations of donation wrongdoing ‘politics’

NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mayor is facing questions over donations collected for a nonprofit that a lawsuit claims doesn’t exist.

Norcross Mayor Craig Newton, who is at the center of a federal lawsuit filed by a former city employee, says he’s done nothing wrong.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports that the suit accuses the mayor of directing staff to deposit donation checks into a “special fund” then asking donors to resend their money to a foundation tied to his personal home address.

The controversy centers on a city-funded event in January 2023. According to the lawsuit, the listed nonprofit that was supposed to benefit from the fundraiser, The Mayor’s School and Civic Projects Fund, is not a registered organization under local law.

Newton pushed back on the allegations during a city council meeting May 5, calling them politically motivated.

“I know politics when I see it, and this is no different,” Newton said. “As an ordained Baptist deacon at my church, I know what I would do and what I wouldn’t do. Violation of our codes and ethics is something I wouldn’t do.”

Council members voted to move forward with an independent investigation. The city’s legal team has two weeks to appoint an investigator, who will have 45 days to close the inquiry once selected.

In a statement to Channel 2, Newton wrote:

“As a city councilman, I led the effort to establish our City of Ethics Ordinance, which ensures that the values of transparency and integrity are embedded in how our local government operates.

“As the record reflects, I fully supported and voted for the council’s decision to proceed with a fact-finding process related to these allegations under the Ordinance.

“I’ve consistently led with openness and accountability throughout my more than 25 years of service to this city. I welcome this process, and I’m confident it will confirm that neither the city nor I has done anything wrong. In the meantime, I remain focused on the real issues affecting our community, and I believe the truth will ultimately speak for itself.”

