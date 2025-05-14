Atlanta police investigate shooting of 11-year-old

Investigators are working on what led to an 11-year-old getting shot in the head at an apartment complex, as he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding this shooting, so it’s unclear if this was a case of a child playing with a gun or if someone shot him.

Officers responded around 6:36 p.m. Tuesday to apartments on the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive SW, in reference to a shooting. They found the 11-year-old boy had apparently been shot in the head, and he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

