Norcross breaks ground on $20 million public safety building to meet city’s rapid growth

NORCROSS, Ga. — The city of Norcross has officially broken ground on a new $20 million public safety building, a project designed to address the city’s population surge and evolving community needs.

Located at the corner of Buford Highway and Stevens Road, on the former site of the old Norcross Library and additional city-acquired property, the facility will house the Norcross Police Department, Municipal Court, and new community meeting spaces. Construction is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Mayor Craig Newton said the project has been years in the making and marks a major step forward for the growing city.

“This is an exciting day for Norcross. This is finally coming to fruition, ” Newton said.

Norcross has nearly doubled in size since 2011, with a population exceeding 18,000. City leaders say the current City Hall facility no longer meets the needs of public safety staff or the broader community.

“We’ve just outgrown City Hall, not just from the police and courts perspective, but also from our community development,” said Norcross Police Chief Bill Grogan.

At 40,000 square feet, the new building will include expanded space for mental health services, training rooms, a multipurpose event space, and even a basketball court. The features are elements that city officials say are essential for both public safety and public connection.

The building will also feature indoor-outdoor space that can host events, meetings, and recreational activities.

“It’s really not just a public safety building. It’s really, it’s just a public building,” Grogan said.

Grogan also highlighted the importance of physical training, noting that the facility will allow for expansion of the department’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program, which he said has reduced injuries during physical encounters.

“That has allowed us to do is have less injuries to both us and to those we have to actually engage and actually have some sort of physical altercation with,” Grogan said.

