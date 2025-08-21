Nonprofit that feeds the hungry in Gwinnett targeted by thieves who stole thousands

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A nonprofit that works to feed hungry people in Gwinnett County suffered a major setback on Tuesday when someone broke in.

The North Gwinnett Co-op in Buford has been in the community for the last 30 years.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson went to the nonprofit on Wednesday and found shattered glass and a boarded up window.

Executive Director Kim Phillips found the damage after a suspect threw a rock through the window.

Security cameras captured the moment the suspect smashed their way inside around 6:30 a.m.

“Obviously, he’s in a really tough place right now and wish that he would’ve reached out to us for help,” Phillips said.

The thief got away with thousands of dollars and it will take thousands more to replace the window, Phillips told Johnson.

“You didn’t steal from us, you stole from the people we serve. And that’s the part that hurts my heart,” said Phillips.

She says the money had a specific purpose.

“The money that he took is what we use to help people with their medication, with utilities, to buy food so that our pantry is stocked,” Phillips said.

Last week, a suspect smashed a window at San Angel Latin Bakery in Lawrenceville at the same time of day.

Gwinnett police are working with Lawrenceville police to see if it’s the same suspect.

