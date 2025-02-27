New victim comes forward against accused serial Gwinnett groper

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Buford man accused of sexually battering multiple women across metro Atlanta now faces a new charge after another victim came forward after seeing news coverage of his previous arrests.

Jordan Vernon is now charged in two active cases in Gwinnett County and three in Oconee County, according to police.

The latest victim contacted police on Feb.17 after family members showed her news reports about Vernon. She told investigators she was groped in January while shopping at a Party City store near the Mall of Georgia.

“She encountered that she had this incident in January, and so she never filed the police report and came forward and did so,” Gwinnett County Cpl. Juan Madiedo told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Court documents show Vernon, who is listed as 6′8″, is accused of grabbing the victim in a “bear hug” and groping her without consent.

This follows a December incident at a Kroger in Sugar Hill where another victim reported Vernon approached her with a compliment before returning and inappropriately touching her after she rejected his advances.

Court records show Vernon previously pleaded guilty to sexual battery and three counts of simple battery stemming from incidents in June 2022. He was sentenced to 48 months, with 9 months to serve in jail, according to a Gwinnett County sentence and probation order filed in July 2024.

The 2022 case involved groping a 64-year-old woman at a Suwanee Walmart.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims who haven’t yet come forward.

“Anyone out there that might be a victim, please contact 911, have as much detail as you can remember, and we’ll follow up on those cases,” said Madiedo.

Vernon remains in the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond. He has also been charged with violating his probation.

