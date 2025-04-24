Neighbors say crashes and late-night racing are plaguing their Gwinnett road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A residential street in Gwinnett County is drawing loud complaints.

Neighbors along Monfort Road said the area has become a magnet for street racing, late-night noise, and dangerous crashes, often involving teenagers behind the wheel.

Since last year, Gwinnett County Police have reported nine crashes on Monfort Road, including one last month where a driver slammed into two parked cars.

Residents say it’s not just the collisions that have them worried, it’s what leads up to them.

“Seventeen, 18-year-olds like to run with their cars over here,” said Maritza Ramirez, who lives nearby. “They race, making donuts.”

Ramirez said most of the problems happen on weekends and at night when drivers gather in a nearby church parking lot to do donuts before speeding down the residential street.

Neighbors point to tire marks across the pavement as evidence, saying the gatherings often happen between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Ramirez told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the danger feels personal.

Her family sleeps in a room near the front of the house, just feet from where the cars fly by.

“If a car goes into our driveway, they can crash into our room,” Ramirez said.

Gwinnett County police said the area is already regularly patrolled.

Now, Ramirez and other residents are planning to reach out to Gwinnett County government officials to request speed humps.

“I think the speed bumps is gonna help a lot,” Ramirez said. “Just to call -attention.”

Residents hope action will come before the next crash hits closer to home.

