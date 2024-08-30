Nearly 50 facing charges after major drug bust tied to Mexican cartels in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 people are facing charges following a major drug and weapons bust in Gwinnett County with ties to the Mexican drug cartels.

Authorities seized more than 300 fentanyl pills and 400 pounds of methamphetamine, along with other contraband after spending nine months tying dozens of people to a massive criminal enterprise

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the county jail Friday, where the sheriff’s office said it believes the drug operation was managed by ringleaders already in prison.

“This is a lot of drugs that’s being trafficked through our communities,” said Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. “Being able to seize these drugs and have them not go into the communities is really, really important.”

One of the significant figures charged in this case is Franklin Pineda Orrosquieta, who is linked to 850 pounds of cartel-connected crystal meth found at a storage facility near Norcross in March. Jose Adame and Ulisses Chavez, accused of leading the operation, are noted gang members currently serving time for other crimes.

“These two people are documented Surrenos gang members,” Atwater said. “They orchestrated this whole thing from behind bars.”

Despite being behind bars, they managed to direct gang activities with ties to Mexican drug cartels.

Atwater explained that the multi-agency effort involved local, state, and federal teams working together for nine months to make these arrests. He stressed that combatting such gangs remains an ongoing challenge, especially as they target vulnerable young people for recruitment.

“Gangs will pray on our most vulnerable population,” Atwater said.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office now has the task of keeping these suspects off the streets and ensuring they face justice.

