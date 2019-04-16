Mother upset son tested positive for TB, says school should have acted sooner

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County mother is upset and demanding answers after she says her son tested positive for tuberculosis.
While he doesn't appear to have any symptoms, the 16-year-old came home from school Monday with a letter saying he needed more testing -- specifically a chest X-ray.
Now, the mother told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman wants to know why her son wasn't tested sooner considering another student at his high school tested positive for an active case of TB in early March.
"My concern, I think they should have did everybody at one time instead of waiting so long to have him tested this late,” the mother told Hyman.
But positive test results don't necessarily mean your child is actually sick or contagious.
