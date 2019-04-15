  • Huge tree slices DeKalb County home in half

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Sunday's storms are being blamed for a huge tree coming down onto a family's home. 

    The tree sliced the home on Chamblee-Tucker Road in half Sunday night. The tree and its exposed root system is still there Monday morning.

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway at the scene learned that there was a couple inside the house at the time, and that a woman was hit in the head when the tree fell.

    We're learning about how the couple was able to make it out of the home, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories