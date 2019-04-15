Huge tree slices DeKalb County home in half

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Sunday's storms are being blamed for a huge tree coming down onto a family's home.
The tree sliced the home on Chamblee-Tucker Road in half Sunday night. The tree and its exposed root system is still there Monday morning.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway at the scene learned that there was a couple inside the house at the time, and that a woman was hit in the head when the tree fell.
We're learning about how the couple was able to make it out of the home, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
This huge tree fell on a house in Dekalb County when storms rolled through last night. 😔 The man living in the home said his wife was hit on the head when the tree fell but she’s okay. I’ll have a live report at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/KPtrHaskzD— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) April 15, 2019
The damage left behind from the storms that came through in Tucker over the weekend. Luckily the couple who live here weren’t hurt and is ok. Stay tuned to @KHollowayWSB and @wsbtv for more. pic.twitter.com/qpNkMedXk3— David LaVecchia (@WSBCameramanATL) April 15, 2019
