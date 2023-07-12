Mother says she had to dodge bullets on I-285 as road rage driver opens fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says she was almost shot in the head and another bullet nearly hit her daughter as they drove down I-285.

She told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that an aggressive driver started brake-checking her on the interstate near I-85.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“There are other people who are slamming on their brakes because he’s cutting people off,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

She says she accidentally rear-ended him after he pulled out a gun and that’s when it turned into chaos.

The woman is describing the terrifying moments he opened fire on her car, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman found shot to death at Gwinnett County home after a fight

©2023 Cox Media Group