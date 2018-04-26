Mistake in Gwinnett County could impact 1,000 criminal cases

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Gwinnett County say they made a mistake, and nearly 1,000 criminal cases could be impacted.
Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas reports the issue surrounds the 2017 Georgia Supreme County ruling on how counties choose grand juries.
Officials with Gwinnett County said they recently realized the county wasn’t following the latest decision for several months.
“It was about six months, so that would probably be about 1,000 cases affected,” said District Attorney Danny Porter.
We're talking with experts about the impact they think the mistake could have, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}