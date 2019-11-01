  • Metro shopper says he found hook inside Kroger brand canned fish

    By: Justin Wilfon

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For one metro shopper, a quick trip to Kroger went terribly wrong. 

    Keith Hearn told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that when he got home and opened a can of Kroger brand fish for his pet, he found a fish hook inside.

    “They’ve taken it so lightly as if it was commonplace. That was disturbing to me.”

