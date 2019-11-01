Metro shopper says he found hook inside Kroger brand canned fish

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For one metro shopper, a quick trip to Kroger went terribly wrong.
Keith Hearn told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that when he got home and opened a can of Kroger brand fish for his pet, he found a fish hook inside.
One man says his can of fish, came with a few accessories.— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) November 1, 2019
Kroger’s response, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fCDYoIKNcX
“They’ve taken it so lightly as if it was commonplace. That was disturbing to me.”
TONIGHT AT 11: What the grocery store chain told Wilfon after he called about the incident.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
