Metro Atlanta school districts receive grant over $6 million from Arthur M. Blank foundation

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is one of six school districts to receive a $6.3 million grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation (AMBFF) over three years, aimed at increasing access to sports at the middle and high school levels.

The grant, facilitated by partnerships with Atlanta United FC, the Atlanta Falcons and PGA TOUR Superstore, will fund improvements including the installation of field lighting at six athletic fields across the district. This is said to enhance scheduling flexibility, allowing schools to host soccer matches on weekdays and ensuring athlete safety during evening activities.

Eric Thigpen, executive director of Academic Support at GCPS, emphasized the importance of such partnerships, stating, “GCPS values meaningful partnerships as one of our greatest resources in educating the children of Gwinnett.”

Jason Holcombe, director of athletics for GCPS, noted, “The Arthur Blank Foundation’s generous contribution will have a transformative impact on middle school athletics within our district.”

In addition to alleviating the cost of participation in both boys’ and girls’ soccer, the funding will support the establishment of girls’ flag football programs at 14 middle schools, set to launch in 2026.

Holcombe added, “Participation in athletics fosters essential life skills that extend beyond the playing field, including discipline, teamwork and leadership—qualities that support academic achievement and personal growth.”

