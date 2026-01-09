Woman with dementia disappears hiking at Kennesaw Mountain

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a woman with dementia who disappeared Friday morning.

Suk Yi Kim, 77, was reported missing after she walked away from family while hiking at Kennesaw Mountain. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m.

Police said she does not any technology on her like a phone or watch that they can use to track her.

Kim is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 114 pounds. She was wearing a beige jacket, black yoga pants and carrying a blue cane when she disappeared.

