GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - You soon may not have to leave your car to pick up a bottle of your favorite liquor.
The Lilburn City Council approved an ordinance to allow drive-thru liquor stores during its May 14 meeting.
The ordinance allows liquor stores in the city to install service or drive-thru windows, providing the window has a canopy overhead and is visible from the street or sidewalk.
The ordinance was approved 3-0 after being tabled during an April meeting.
At least one Lilburn liquor store has already requested to install a drive-thru window. 29 Package Store, located on Lawrenceville Highway, has submitted the request but has not yet begun work on it.
TRENDING STORIES:
Drive-thru liquor stores are fairly common in South Georgia, but less so in metro Atlanta.
There are a handful in DeKalb County, including Pitch and Putt Liquor Store on Johnson Road in Druid Hills.
Package stores are banned in some Gwinnett County cities, including Lawrenceville and Snellville.
The city of Berkeley Lake approved liquor sales in a 113-18 vote in November 2017.
There are no liquor stores in unincorporated Gwinnett County, according to spokesman Joe Sorensen.
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}