Metro area town parts ways with longtime manager, manager ‘disappointed’ after 28 years of service

BRASELTON, Ga. — Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott was a government employee for 28 years.

But as of Jan. 16, that nearly 30-year relationship was over.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Scott said it was the greatest professional honor to work as the Braselton town manager and clerk for the many years she had.

“While I am naturally disappointed by the Town Council’s decision to move in a new direction, I depart with a profound sense of pride in what we have collectively built since I first stepped into Town Hall in 1997,” Scott wrote.

Scott added that for the last 25 years, she and other city leaders and employees have “worked tirelessly to transform this community into a premiere destination in Northeast Georgia.”

The now-former town manager said she was also proud of the landmark projects that will serve the community for future generations, including historic preservation efforts, the Town Green and creation of the Mulberry RiverWalk, among others.

Scott also left some parting words for the town’s employees and residents.

“To the town staff, you are the unsung heroes. Thank you for your dedication, your late nights, and your unwavering commitment to our residents. To the citizens of Braselton, thank you for trusting me with the stewardship of your town for two and a half decades,” Scott said. “While this chapter is ending unexpectedly, my commitment to the success of Braselton remains.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the remaining city leaders about the separation and is waiting for a response.

