VIDEO: Police chase wanted armed robbers through metro apartment complex over curbs, into woods

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Riverdale Police Department released video on Monday of the arrest of two people wanted out of Atlanta on armed robbery charges.

The arrest happened Thursday night as officers chased the suspects through a Riverdale apartment complex.

At one point, you see the suspects’ car hop a curb and drive down a hill into another parking lot in the complex, trying to get away from police.

The suspects eventually come to a dead end, and one of them hops out of the car and runs.

Then you see a Riverdale officer and a K-9 running after the suspects.

Using K-9s and Clayton County’s police helicopter, officers begin tracking the suspects.

The video shows officers searching a laundry facility at the complex when police helicopter spots the suspects in a nearby wooded area.

Body cam video shows a K-9 and its handler walking into the woodline when they spot the suspect who ran.

By the time the officer shined his flashlight on him, you see the man lying on his back with his hands up in the air.

The officer tells him to turn over onto his stomach, and then puts the man in handcuffs.

